WWE News: Blacklisted WWE Star says "Vince McMahon didn't like my work"

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.10K // 01 Apr 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

The man known as the voice of WCW, Tony Schiavone, was recently a part of the WINCLY podcast by WrestlingInc.com, and talked about a variety of topics including his stint in WWE, working Wrestlemania vs working Starrcade and the infamous Mick Foley incident.

He also spoke about how Vince McMahon really felt about his work, and how McMahon would always use Bruce Prichard to convey his messages.

In case you didn't know...

Tony Schiavone worked as a commentator for WCW from 1999 until the company met its end. However, prior to joining WCW, Tony had worked with WWE for roughly a year as a backstage interviewer. Tony has stated that leaving WWE after one year was the reason he got blacklisted.

One of the most famous incidents Tony is known for, is the time when he made snide comments about Mick Foley winning the WWF Championship on WCW, which resulted in a lot of the WCW audience switching channels to watch WWF instead.

The heart of the matter

Here is what he had to say about Vince McMahon's opinion of his work:

To be honest with you, he didn't like my work very well, but he never told me that," revealed Schiavone. "He always told Bruce Prichard and Bruce was the guy to bring you bad news. Someone told me, 'That's old school McMahon because his dad was like that too.'"

On comparing WWE Wrestlemania to WCW Starrcade:

Starrcade I never was nervous, but WrestleMania I think I was because of what it was. That was a little intimidating and I also think that my work during WrestleMania, those backstage interviews, I don't think Vince liked my work at all….I was being the Tony Schiavone in WCW, but that's not what he wanted. He wanted kind of a Gene Okerlund guy.

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

Advertisement

What's next?

Tony Schiavone is currently working for MLW and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Also Read: Unique match planned for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35

Advertisement