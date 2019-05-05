WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly regret pushing top Superstars at Wrestlemania 35

Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

There is no WWE fan who can blame the company for not listening to the fans after this edition of Wrestlemania got over.

Vince McMahon made sure that the fans went home happy and pushed every Superstar that the WWE Universe wanted him to. From Kofi Kingston finally winning the WWE Championship to Becky Lynch becoming Becky 2 Belts, WWE left no stone unturned in pandering to the fans.

However, it looks like these decisions are not reaping the rewards WWE were hoping for. With recent reports stating that SmackDown has experienced extremely low ratings with Kofi Kingston as Champion, now reports emerge about the failing momentum of Becky Lynch and the women's division in general.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch faced Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a winner take all match at Wrestlemania 35. The match had Rousey defend the RAW Women's Championship and Flair defend her SmackDown Women's Championship match.

The Man came out victorious in the first ever all women's main event in the history of Wrestlemania, becoming a double chmpion.

Lynch has been making appearances on RAW and SmackDown, both, inspite of the brand split.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com) notes that WWE business declining in the way it has during the lead up to WrestleMania has led to second guessing of women headlining the show. That’s on top of ratings issues when women’s segments are featured on television.

This is certainly a worrying sign for the future of the "Women's Evolution" as it certainly seems that fans have already begun to lose interest.

What's next?

It has been reported that Becky Lynch will be defending both her championships in separate matches at the MITB PPV. There is a high chance that WWE may decide to make her lose one of the two championships at the event.

