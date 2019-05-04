Jon Moxley Rumors: Dean Ambrose returning to in-ring action sooner than you think

Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

The wrestling world had gone into a frenzy when Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, shared a video on his social media this past week. The video was a vignette of him returning to his roots and shedding the Dean Ambrose personna to revert back to his avatar before joining WWE-- Jon Moxley.

While many reports suggest that this a huge long-term plan being carried out by WWE itself, most fans still believe Ambrose is heading to AEW or some other independent promotion.

And while people await Ambrose to either return to WWE or join AEW, it looks like Jon Moxley has some different plans for himself.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose had made it known that he will not be re-signing with the company once his contract expired in April 2019. This was primarily the reason that The Lunatic Fringe was not even a part of Wrestlemania 35.

Before joining WWE, Ambrose used to go by the name of Jon Moxley in promotions such as CZW.

With Ambrose finally free of his WWE contract, it looks like the former WWE Champion wants to relieve his past days.

The heart of the matter

We had reported that Ambrose may be returning in June, but it looks like he may, in fact, be taking bookings sooner.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dean Ambrose is expected to start taking bookings in June or even sooner, and he may already have a bunch of bookings lined up already.

While it has not been mentioned which promotions Ambrose will be working for as of now, it is safe to assume we will not be seeing the Lunatic in WWE anytime soon.

What's Next?

Jon Moxley is the hottest free agent as of now, and I personally think he will be heading to AEW soon.

