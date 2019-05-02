Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.96K // 02 May 2019, 16:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mox to AEW?

Ever since Dean Ambrose bid his final goodbye to the WWE Universe, it is all wrestling fans have been talking about.

After spending nearly 6 years on the main roster and winning numerous championships including the WWE Championship, The Lunatic Fringe decide not to renew his WWE contract which came to an end this April.

With Ambrose a free agent now, there has been a lot of speculation regarding where the 33-year-old will land next.

All Elite Wrestling seems to be the best choice for Ambrose as of now, and with their first event Double or Nothing coming up soon, let us take a look at 5 indications that point towards Jon Moxley joining AEW:

#5 Chris Jericho welcomes Ambrose to join AEW

Y2J

Chris Jericho is not just a WWE Legend, but the man has proven that he is the jack of all trades. After striking it big as a WWE Superstar, Jericho went on to perform for NJPW, even winning the IWGP Intercontinental Championship in the company.

Now, Chris Jericho is making history as one of the founding members of Tony Khan's upcoming promotion All Elite Wrestling.

While AEW's current roster already has top names such as Cody, Kenny Omega, and PAC on board, Jericho is no doubt the biggest Superstar to have signed with the company as of now.

However, with Ambrose having left WWE, Y2J made some interesting remarks about Dean Ambrose joining AEW in the future:

Advertisement

“I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome," Jericho said. He continued, "He’s a star, he’s a great performer, he’s a great character. “I think he would mix right in with those guys. “When you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re at a top level.”

With a person like Jericho endorsing The Lunatic Fringe, it looks like Moxley moving to AEW is almost a certainty now.

1 / 3 NEXT