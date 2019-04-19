×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW Rumors: Major update on Dean Ambrose joining AEW 

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.77K   //    19 Apr 2019, 19:25 IST

Ambrose going to AEW?
Ambrose going to AEW?

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose has finally ended his stay with WWE after almost 6 years. The reason for his was his unhappiness in the way he was used and displeasure with his character in WWE.

In a highly unexpected occurrence, WWE themselves acknowledged that Ambrose will not be re-signing with the company when his contract expires in April; and that is, unfortunately, exactly what happened.

With Ambrose done with WWE, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future and whether or not he will be jumping ship to Cody's AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Dean Ambrose has stated that he will not be continuing with WWE, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation regarding what the future will hold for The Lunatic Fringe.

While there were some reports that suggested Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE within 6 months, others stated that Ambrose has been approached by AEW with a huge offer.

Dean Ambrose made his last appearance on RAW this week after the show went off air, and will likely not appear on WWE Televesion again. He had his last match as a part of The Shield at Fastlane, however, was left out of the Wrestlemania 35 card.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had to say about AEW's interest in Dean Ambrose:

It is “obvious” that AEW would like Dean Ambrose but he’s heard “nothing in that direction.”

It would certainly be interested if AEW do decide to rope in Ambrose, as he would add solid starpower to their already stacked roster.

Advertisement

What's next?

Even though a former WWE Champion, Ambrose was never fully utilised in the WWE and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Lunatic Fringe.

Also Read: Unfortunate update on former WWE Champion's injury scare



Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
Will Dean Ambrose sign with AEW?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose won't accept AEW's massive deal
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge update on AJ Styles' future with WWE amidst AEW rumors
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who May Sign With AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW teases another major acquisition 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Many WWE Superstars signing with AEW?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose offered massive deal to join WWE's biggest rivals
RELATED STORY
3 ways Dean Ambrose exit will cause problems to WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW must sign Dean Ambrose to challenge WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Massive update on AJ Styles' WWE contract & AEW rumors
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us