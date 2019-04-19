WWE/AEW Rumors: Major update on Dean Ambrose joining AEW

Ambrose going to AEW?

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose has finally ended his stay with WWE after almost 6 years. The reason for his was his unhappiness in the way he was used and displeasure with his character in WWE.

In a highly unexpected occurrence, WWE themselves acknowledged that Ambrose will not be re-signing with the company when his contract expires in April; and that is, unfortunately, exactly what happened.

With Ambrose done with WWE, there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future and whether or not he will be jumping ship to Cody's AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Dean Ambrose has stated that he will not be continuing with WWE, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation regarding what the future will hold for The Lunatic Fringe.

While there were some reports that suggested Dean Ambrose will be back in WWE within 6 months, others stated that Ambrose has been approached by AEW with a huge offer.

Dean Ambrose made his last appearance on RAW this week after the show went off air, and will likely not appear on WWE Televesion again. He had his last match as a part of The Shield at Fastlane, however, was left out of the Wrestlemania 35 card.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had to say about AEW's interest in Dean Ambrose:

It is “obvious” that AEW would like Dean Ambrose but he’s heard “nothing in that direction.”

It would certainly be interested if AEW do decide to rope in Ambrose, as he would add solid starpower to their already stacked roster.

What's next?

Even though a former WWE Champion, Ambrose was never fully utilised in the WWE and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Lunatic Fringe.

