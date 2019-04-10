×
WWE Rumors: Surprising update on WWE's current plans for Dean Ambrose

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.57K   //    10 Apr 2019, 23:08 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

While Dean Ambrose has bid the WWE Universe his final adieu this past week on RAW, it looks like we still have more of The Lunatic Fringe in WWE before he actually leaves for good.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose made his intentions of not re-signing with WWE very clear a few months back, when his contract was up for renewal. Even, WWE.com posted a message clearly stating that Ambrose will not continue with the company after April:

Here is what they said:

Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. 
We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE

The heart of the matter

While recent speculation has suggested that Dean Ambrose may not be leaving WWE, and might just be taking a sabbatical from the company, likely to return in a couple of months. However, other reports have stated that he has received a major offer from AEW, and is considering the deal.

However, before he does any of that, the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com is stating that Dean Ambrose is still advertised for dates with WWE through the end of April.

This could mean that even though Ambrose has said his last goodbye on WWE television, he may still be part of the house-shows and live events.

What's next?

While Dean Ambrose may not be an active Superstar in WWE anymore, his Shield-brother Seth Rollins now holds the Universal Championship, and it will be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

Do you think Dean Ambrose might show up again in WWE? Let us know in the comments!

Also Read: Ronda Rousey's backstage reaction after botched Wrestlemania match finally revealed



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
