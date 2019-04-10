×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor: Ronda Rousey's backstage reaction after botched Wrestlemania match finally revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.05K   //    10 Apr 2019, 18:31 IST

Rousey was not happy
Rousey was not happy

What's the story?

While Wrestlemania 35 is being hailed as one of the best in recent memory, the one match that was unable to live up to the expectations was the first ever women's main event in Wrestlemania history.

The match saw Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair put their respective Championships on the line against each other and the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch, in a 'winner take all' match.

The match ended in controversial fashion, and we have reports suggest Ronda Rousey was not a happy person backstage.

In case you didn't know...

In the triple threat main event of Wrestlemania 35, Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to become the first RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Man finally achieved what the entire WWE Universe wanted her to; however, the match was marred in controversy.

It has been reported that the finish was actually botched, and Ronda Rousey was not supposed to be pinned. Reports even suggest that the referee of the match Rod Zapata has been slapped with a heavy fine.

The heart of the matter

While there are various regarding what was initially supposed to happen; ranging from Charlotte Flair was supposedly the one who should have been pinned to Ronda Rousey was expected to tap out, it is still unclear as to what the true story is.

However, one thing was for certain that The Baddest Woman on The Planet was not happy with the way things went down.

As per Fightful, Rousey was said to "not be happy" as she returned from backstage. Whether or not that had to do with her hand or the finish is unclear.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will be out of action for at least a year, as per latest reports.

Also Read: Dean Ambrose to return to WWE in 6 months?


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to botched WrestleMania ending revealed
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch finally comments on botched WrestleMania ending
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to WWE RAW women's title match headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's return date to WWE revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Details of WrestleMania 35 main event finish, Ronda Rousey's next WWE match revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Original plans for Ronda Rousey after Wrestlemania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
4 theories why WWE ended WrestleMania 35 with a 'botched finish'
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: How Ronda Rousey botched the main event of WrestleMania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE had to change Ronda Rousey's Wrestlemania storyline
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us