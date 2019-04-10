WWE Rumor: Ronda Rousey's backstage reaction after botched Wrestlemania match finally revealed

Rousey was not happy

What's the story?

While Wrestlemania 35 is being hailed as one of the best in recent memory, the one match that was unable to live up to the expectations was the first ever women's main event in Wrestlemania history.

The match saw Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair put their respective Championships on the line against each other and the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch, in a 'winner take all' match.

The match ended in controversial fashion, and we have reports suggest Ronda Rousey was not a happy person backstage.

In the triple threat main event of Wrestlemania 35, Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to become the first RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. The Man finally achieved what the entire WWE Universe wanted her to; however, the match was marred in controversy.

It has been reported that the finish was actually botched, and Ronda Rousey was not supposed to be pinned. Reports even suggest that the referee of the match Rod Zapata has been slapped with a heavy fine.

While there are various regarding what was initially supposed to happen; ranging from Charlotte Flair was supposedly the one who should have been pinned to Ronda Rousey was expected to tap out, it is still unclear as to what the true story is.

However, one thing was for certain that The Baddest Woman on The Planet was not happy with the way things went down.

As per Fightful, Rousey was said to "not be happy" as she returned from backstage. Whether or not that had to do with her hand or the finish is unclear.

Ronda Rousey will be out of action for at least a year, as per latest reports.

