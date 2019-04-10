WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's return date to WWE revealed?

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.77K // 10 Apr 2019, 01:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When will Rousey be back?

What's the story?

It is being reported that Ronda Rousey suffered a hand injury during the WrestleMania 35 even so she's likely to be taking a prolonged amount of time off from WWE in-ring action, although it was expected she was going to take time out anyway, regardless of her injury status. But, the big question is - when will 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' be back?

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was one of three women who made history at WrestleMania 35 by being the first women to headline WWE's biggest show of the year. The other women were, of course, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Read Also: How Ronda Rousey botched the main event of WrestleMania revealed

There was some controversy over the finish of the match as no-one was really sure if Becky Lynch's abrupt pinning of Rousey was supposed to happen, or if it was a botch due to there being some suggestion that Rousey had her shoulders up.

The heart of the matter

The suggestion was that WWE deliberately added an element of doubt over the legitimacy of Lynch's victory over Rousey in order to easily build towards a WrestleMania match between the two for next year's 'Showcase of Immortals'

This certainly seemed to be the direction after Becky Lynch spent a big portion of her promo on Monday Night Raw as dual SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion issuing Ronda with a challenge to a match

But when can we expect Ronda Rousey back? Well, Twitter wrestling scoopster Slice Wrestling has provided us with an update on Rousey's current timetable to return. Although, take this with a pinch of salt.

Report:



Ronda Rousey Will Take The Next Few Months Off WWE To Heal From Her Fractured Hand Injury And Rest As Many Within WWE Consider Her Rookie Year A Success. #SummerSlam Or Even The #RoyalRumble PPV's Are Likely Return Dates. pic.twitter.com/BYdx2dW2xh — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 9, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

The belief is that Rousey is taking time off in order to start a family with partner Travis Browne. If that's the case then SummerSlam really doesn't make sense for a return. The Royal Rumble though is certainly an outside possibility, but even that time-frame doesn't really work if Rousey does want to get pregnant.

With that in mind, I'm not too sure how accurate this is.

Do you want Ronda Rousey to return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement