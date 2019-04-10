×
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's return date to WWE revealed?

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.77K   //    10 Apr 2019, 01:13 IST

When will Rousey be back?
When will Rousey be back?

What's the story?

It is being reported that Ronda Rousey suffered a hand injury during the WrestleMania 35 even so she's likely to be taking a prolonged amount of time off from WWE in-ring action, although it was expected she was going to take time out anyway, regardless of her injury status. But, the big question is - when will 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' be back?

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was one of three women who made history at WrestleMania 35 by being the first women to headline WWE's biggest show of the year. The other women were, of course, Charlotte and Becky Lynch.

Read Also: How Ronda Rousey botched the main event of WrestleMania revealed

There was some controversy over the finish of the match as no-one was really sure if Becky Lynch's abrupt pinning of Rousey was supposed to happen, or if it was a botch due to there being some suggestion that Rousey had her shoulders up.

The heart of the matter

The suggestion was that WWE deliberately added an element of doubt over the legitimacy of Lynch's victory over Rousey in order to easily build towards a WrestleMania match between the two for next year's 'Showcase of Immortals'

This certainly seemed to be the direction after Becky Lynch spent a big portion of her promo on Monday Night Raw as dual SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion issuing Ronda with a challenge to a match

But when can we expect Ronda Rousey back? Well, Twitter wrestling scoopster Slice Wrestling has provided us with an update on Rousey's current timetable to return. Although, take this with a pinch of salt.

What's next?

The belief is that Rousey is taking time off in order to start a family with partner Travis Browne. If that's the case then SummerSlam really doesn't make sense for a return. The Royal Rumble though is certainly an outside possibility, but even that time-frame doesn't really work if Rousey does want to get pregnant.

With that in mind, I'm not too sure how accurate this is.

Do you want Ronda Rousey to return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
