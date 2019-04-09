WWE News: Becky Lynch offers Ronda Rousey a rematch 'any time' during Monday Night RAW

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a singles match could happen at any time!

What's the story?

New Undisputed Women's Champion Becky Lynch walked out on Monday Night Raw with her shiny SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships and received a rapturous ovation from the crowd. But during her in-ring promo, Lynch had some strong words for her opponent Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch actually pinned Ronda Rousey for the first time in her WWE career at WrestleMania 35, but it does come with the slight wrinkle that Rousey's shoulder may have been up during the pin, making it a debatable victory.

That didn't stop Becky Lynch from running her mouth on Twitter, as has become customary, especially after she found out about Ronda Rousey's broken hand

Ronda broke her hand punching the face that she said broke too easy. pic.twitter.com/vZM2w39k9I — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 8, 2019

The heart of the matter

With there being an element of doubt over Becky Lynch's victory at WrestleMania 'The Man' seemed to want to make sure there couldn't be any doubt in the future. This is because she took her opportunity in front of the Raw crowd to issue a challenge.

The current rumor is that the finish was a deliberate booking decision from WWE and not a botch for this very reason. WWE are allegedly planning to do Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch at next year's WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida and the dusty finish of WrestleMania 35 makes the story to get there possible.

What's next?

Becky Lynch's RAW didn't end there though as she was confronted by Lacey Evans on the way out of the ring. Evans even got physical for the first time since her main roster callup by planting 'The Man' with the Women's Right. Lynch stood tall though and the pair brawled up the ramp.

It seems like we know who will be challenging Becky Lynch for the title next, at least until Ronda Rousey returns.

