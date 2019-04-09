WWE Rumors: How Ronda Rousey botched the main event of WrestleMania 35 revealed

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 477 // 09 Apr 2019, 01:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Ronda Rousey make a mistake?

What's the story?

If you thought the ending to the first ever women's main event at WrestleMania 35 was abrupt and anti-climactic you certainly won't be alone! However, it seems that things did not quite go as planned and now Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed exactly what it is that Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey got wrong!

In case you didn't know...

At the end of a seven-and-a-half-hour show, at 12:30 am in the morning Monday 8th April, Becky Lynch made history by pinning Ronda Rousey with a surprise roll-up and becoming new Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion

However, there was some suggestion that the pin should not have counted as Ronda Rousey was adamant she had a shoulder up and the commentary team referenced that perhaps the referee had missed Ronda Rousey having a shoulder up.

So what happened?

The heart of the matter

Did Ronda Rousey have her shoulder up? Was she supposed to? Well, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the WrestleMania main event and indicated that the finish to the match was the planned finish that was always supposed to happen.

"All of a sudden there was the finish, a pinfall of all things as Ronda goes for the Pipers Pit and Becky turns it into a crucifix. With Ronda's shoulder up by the way, which was the only botch in the match, or the only botch in the finish, and pins her."

As you can see Bryan Alvarez has suggested that the finish was supposed to be this way and that Rousey's shoulder being up was a botch.

They went on to suggest that WWE also made a conscious decision not to tap Rousey out with either Charlotte and Becky Lynch's submission finishers, despite there being no guarantee that Rousey would wrestle again afterwards.

Advertisement

"At one point the finish was going to be a submission finish, and there were a lot of people who were for it and a lot of people who were against it. In the end the idea was a pinfall and not a submission."

What's next?

As you can see, according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez the abrupt submission finish was the plan all along and the only botch there was Ronda Rousey's shoulder possibly being up.

Did you like the finish of the WrestleMania main event? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement