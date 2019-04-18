WWE Rumors: Unfortunate update on former WWE Champion's injury scare

What's the story?

As we had reported earlier, the former WWE Champion Sheamus might have been out due to injury, which was the reason for his absence on SmackDown the past week.

While many felt that WWE may have separated The Bar during the Superstar Shakeup, that is not the case.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Sheamus has been confined to the Tag Team division as of late, winning the RAW as well as Smackdown Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions along with his partner Cesaro, Sheamus is also a multi-time World Champion.

Sheamus and Cesaro were last involved in a feud with The New Day, which seems to have died down now.

The heart of the matter

Here is what WON stated regarding Sheamus' injury:

Sheamus and Bryan are also out of action. Sheamus suffered a concussion, believed to be on the 4/9 Smackdown show in the New Day vs. Sheamus & Cesaro & McIntyre. That was his last match, so if it took place during that match, it would mean he and Big E were injured in the same match as E’s knee buckled, requiring surgery

This leaves us with a lot of questions, as there has been no mention of how long the Irish Superstar will be out for.

However, this could mean that Cesaro might be in-line for a singles push in case the Celtic Warrior needs time off from competition.

After Daniel Bryan almost got his career ended due to concussion-related injuries, WWE has become extra cautious regarding such injuries and hopefully, Sheamus has not suffered anything serious.

What's next?

With Sheamus currently out, it will be interesting to see how WWE decide to utilize Cesaro, who has been patiently waiting for a singles run for a long time now.

