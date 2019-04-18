WWE Rumors: Sheamus not on SmackDown with Cesaro because he's injured?

Cesaro and Sheamus were split up on SmackDown

What's the story?

Cesaro appeared on SmackDown Live to team up with Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens in the main event of the show. But everyone wanted to know - Where was Sheamus?

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro have been known as the tag-team 'The Bar' for quite some time now and are amongst WWE's best having won the Raw Tag-Team Titles four times and the SmackDown Tag-Team Titles once.

The future of The Bar seemed to be uncertain with the tag-team roaming between RAW and SmackDown freely before the Superstar Shakeup, with the pair confronting newly minted world champions Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston on the Raw after WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

When Cesaro joined Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev backstage, many expected Sheamus to join them. However, the 'Celtic Warrior' didn't and remained conspicuous in his absence for the rest of SmackDown Live, even as his partner and his new teammates lost in the main event.

There was uncertainty surrounding Sheamus and Cesaro's status as a tag-team given that Cesaro appeared solo on SmackDown. Had The Bar been separated by the Superstar Shakeup, or was something else going on? Mike Johnson of PWInsider has investigated and reported the following,

For those who asked where Sheamus disappeared to, we are told he is dealing with an injury.

What's next?

As you can see details about Sheamus' injury are scarce to non-existent, but it's a well-known fact that he suffers from spinal stenosis and is widely expected to call time on his wrestling career in the near future.

Do you think WWE should consider pushing Cesaro as a singles competitor in the immediate future? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!