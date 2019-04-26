WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho welcomes Former WWE World Champion to join AEW

This would be a great acquisition for AEW.

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is busy hyping up All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) first event, Double or Nothing, which is scheduled to take place on May 25th.

During an interview with Express.co.uk, Y2J addressed the rumours of Dean Ambrose possibly joining the upstart promotion. Jericho left the door open for the Lunatic Fringe to join the fray alongside Cody Rhodes and other top non-WWE talents in AEW. He even commented on Ambrose potentially taking a break from pro wrestling altogether.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose wrestled his final match for the WWE on April 21st at a WWE Network special titled 'The Shield's Final Chapter'. The former WWE Champion teamed up with his Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a winning effort against the heel team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

As we had reported earlier, Ambrose has been shifted to the Alumni page on WWE.com, which confirms his departure from the company.

Now, there have been conflicting reports regarding Ambrose's immediate future. While there are rumours of a big-money move to AEW doing the rounds, there is also speculation about a likely hiatus from in-ring action for the 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The heart of the matter

Jericho seemed open to the idea of seeing Ambrose compete inside an AEW ring if that is what the former Shield member intends on doing.

“I’m sure if he wants to come to AEW he’d be more than welcome," Jericho said. He continued, "He’s a star, he’s a great performer, he’s a great character. “I think he would mix right in with those guys. “When you get a great performer, it doesn’t matter what company they were before because they’re at a top level.”

When probed about whether he had contacted Ambrose regarding the move, the Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla said, "I have not [contacted Ambrose]. Only Dean knows what Dean wants. It’s a grind and not just the physical aspect of it but there’s a mental standpoint." H/T Credit: Express.co.uk

Jericho admitted that the pressures of the business compel the performers to sometimes take a break, and he would completely understand if Ambrose decides to step away from wrestling for a brief period.

What's next?

Y2J will take on Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand Arena next month. However, will Ambrose too join the WWE legend in AEW in the near future?

Time will unveil all the answers.