WWE News: Dean Ambrose moved to WWE Alumni page

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 246 // 26 Apr 2019, 02:35 IST

What's the Story?

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has officially been removed from WWE's roster following The Shield's Final Chapter this past Sunday.

Ambrose has been moved to the alumni section of the WWE Superstars page, as further confirmation that the Lunatic Fringe is no longer affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment.

A WWE Independent Contractor no longer

In Case You Didn't Know

The news of Ambrose wanting to leave WWE was reported by PWTorch and was confirmed by WWE when the company released a statement regarding his plans not to re-sign.

WWE offered Ambrose a five-year deal before acknowledging his departure and spent most of his remaining months focusing on the end of his camaraderie with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins as members of The Shield.

The Heart of the Matter

Ambrose signed with WWE in 2011 via their talent developmental system Florida Championship Wrestling, which was later rebranded as NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was supposed to feud with Ambrose heading into the 2012 edition of SummerSlam, but Foley couldn't be cleared for competition and the angle was dropped for The Shield's debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view that year.

Ambrose would win the United States Championship in 2013 by defeating Kofi Kingston at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and went on to set the record for the longest reign with the title, despite rarely defending it.

Following the breakup of The Shield, Ambrose would go on a pay-per-view losing streak from June 2014 to April 2015 despite being one of the most popular superstars on the roster aside from Daniel Bryan.

Ambrose would win his second championship at the TLC pay-per-view defeating Kevin Owens to win the Intercontinental Championship, but lost the title back to Owens in a fatal five-way match on Monday Night Raw in 2015.

The Lunatic Fringe would lose to Triple H, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar before regaining momentum in the summer of 2016, winning the Money in the Bank contract and becoming the WWE Champion on the same show he won the briefcase.

Ambrose lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles at the Backlash pay-per-view would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship two more times and the Raw Tag Team Championships before leaving the company in April 2019.

What's Next?

No one knows what Ambrose will be doing following his departure from WWE, but many are already wondering whether he'll sign with All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor or any of the other big wrestling promotions.

Whatever he chooses, Ambrose will have the entire wrestling world watching him if and when he makes that choice.