×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Dean Ambrose moved to WWE Alumni page

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
246   //    26 Apr 2019, 02:35 IST

Image result for dean ambrose

What's the Story?

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has officially been removed from WWE's roster following The Shield's Final Chapter this past Sunday.

Ambrose has been moved to the alumni section of the WWE Superstars page, as further confirmation that the Lunatic Fringe is no longer affiliated with World Wrestling Entertainment.

A WWE Independent Contractor no longer
A WWE Independent Contractor no longer

In Case You Didn't Know

The news of Ambrose wanting to leave WWE was reported by PWTorch and was confirmed by WWE when the company released a statement regarding his plans not to re-sign.

WWE offered Ambrose a five-year deal before acknowledging his departure and spent most of his remaining months focusing on the end of his camaraderie with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins as members of The Shield.

The Heart of the Matter

Ambrose signed with WWE in 2011 via their talent developmental system Florida Championship Wrestling, which was later rebranded as NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was supposed to feud with Ambrose heading into the 2012 edition of SummerSlam, but Foley couldn't be cleared for competition and the angle was dropped for The Shield's debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view that year.

Advertisement

Ambrose would win the United States Championship in 2013 by defeating Kofi Kingston at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view and went on to set the record for the longest reign with the title, despite rarely defending it.

Following the breakup of The Shield, Ambrose would go on a pay-per-view losing streak from June 2014 to April 2015 despite being one of the most popular superstars on the roster aside from Daniel Bryan.

Ambrose would win his second championship at the TLC pay-per-view defeating Kevin Owens to win the Intercontinental Championship, but lost the title back to Owens in a fatal five-way match on Monday Night Raw in 2015.

The Lunatic Fringe would lose to Triple H, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar before regaining momentum in the summer of 2016, winning the Money in the Bank contract and becoming the WWE Champion on the same show he won the briefcase.

Ambrose lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles at the Backlash pay-per-view would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship two more times and the Raw Tag Team Championships before leaving the company in April 2019.

What's Next?

No one knows what Ambrose will be doing following his departure from WWE, but many are already wondering whether he'll sign with All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor or any of the other big wrestling promotions.

Whatever he chooses, Ambrose will have the entire wrestling world watching him if and when he makes that choice.

Tags:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins WWE Championship
Advertisement
Why Dean Ambrose should leave WWE
RELATED STORY
 5 Best Dean Ambrose WWE superstar moments
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing Stats that suggest WWE should hold on to Dean Ambrose
RELATED STORY
How The Dean Ambrose Contract Saga is Getting Interesting.
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose before WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons behind Dean Ambrose leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: How Seth Rollins helped Dean Ambrose join WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose break character in hilarious off-camera moment
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dean Ambrose didn't get a proper farewell
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible ways WWE can write off Dean Ambrose from RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us