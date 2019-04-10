WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose offered massive deal to join WWE's biggest rivals

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.07K // 10 Apr 2019, 03:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Ambrose go All In?

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose is done with WWE. No twists, no last-minute swerves, nothing. All hopes of a change of mind were squashed on Raw and now, the attention shifts towards the former WWE Champion's next move.

Slice Wrestling reports that AEW have offered Ambrose an outrageously lucrative deal to join the upstart promotion, which would see him earn even more than Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Ambrose's last night on Raw was quite forgettable, to say the least. The Lunatic Fringe came out for his final match against Bobby Lashley, however, he was given a sound beating even before the bell could be rung.

While Ambrose did get the better of Lashley in the initial exchanges, a Lio Rush distraction tipped the scales in the Dominator's favor. Lashley then sent Ambrose crashing through the table, after which, Renee Young and the WWE officials came to check on him.

The fans chanted 'Thank You Ambrose' as the segment came to a close.

However, Ambrose would return to the ring after the show went off air to share a stirring moment with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

It was the perfect send-off for one of the hardest working Superstars of this decade.

You can check out the off-air segment below:

Advertisement

The heart of the matter

According to Slice Wrestling, AEW have offered Ambrose a contract to the tune of $6 Million per year, which is more than what Rollins and Reigns earn in the WWE.

Additionally, the proposed deal is said to have lesser dates. Ambrose is reportedly keeping his options open and will make a decision in the next few months.

At The Same Time AEW Has Offered Him A Incredible Contract For Up To $6 Million Per Yr (More $ Than Roman & Seth) For Less Dates. Dean Will Make His Decision Over The Next Few Months

However, there are also chances that Ambrose rejects AEW's offer and does this, which the WWE fans would absolutely love.

In any case, we all know that Ambrose isn't in it for the money and would only get on board if he is afforded some creative freedom. Cody Rhodes and co. shouldn't be against giving Ambrose the license to express himself, right?

What's next?

All we can do now is wait and watch when it comes to Ambrose's next move.

Will he accept AEW's bumper offer? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Also Read: Why is Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

Advertisement