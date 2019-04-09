×
Why is Dean Ambrose leaving WWE

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Feature
1.12K   //    09 Apr 2019, 13:26 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

So, it's confirmed, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose is leaving the WWE. The RAW after WrestleMania was his final night in the WWE and his final match was against Bobby Lashley.

Why is Dean Ambrose leaving WWE?

WWE announced back in January 2019 that Dean Ambrose would be leaving the WWE as he rejected signing a new contract. The announcement itself was uncharacteristic of WWE, who haven't previously made an announcement about a WWE Superstar leaving the company.

Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. 
We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE.

But, why is Dean Ambrose leaving WWE?

While this is all speculation, one of the main reasons Ambrose is leaving the company is because of creative differences, with a source revealing that he did not like the "hokey sh*t" that WWE were making him do on WWE RAW.

Other reports indicate that he also was not keen on a Shield reunion, and was not a part of the reunion when Roman Reigns returned from his battle with leukaemia earlier this year.

Seth Rollins recently revealed that he and Ambrose weren't keen on The Lunatic Fringe turning heel, and that heel turn affected Ambrose.

“The way that affected Ambrose, that wasn’t really his best look. No one wanted to see us fight each other, we had been through that, it didn’t feel good. I was upset, he was clearly upset and people didn’t want to see it, they wanted to see us be brothers and care about each other," said Rollins to Yahoo Sports.

Ambrose is a very private person away from the ring, and perhaps the cameras around him and wife Renee Young, who is a commentator with WWE, could have also led to him being unhappy in WWE, when they were a part of WWE's reality show, Total Divas.

Ironically, Ambrose's last segment in WWE television saw him being comforted and looked at by Renee Young, when he was slammed through the commentary table by Bobby Lashley.

Ambrose, though, returned after RAW went off the air, thanking the fans, and having one final Shield moment with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins! A perfect way to say goodbye to WWE.

Also Read: 5 ways WWE could have prevented Dean Ambrose from leaving

