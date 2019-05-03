WWE Rumors: Real reason why Vince McMahon is not releasing Superstars wanting to quit WWE

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE is undergoing some tough times these days. With All Elite Wrestling offering major contacts, WWE Superstars have finally found a viable alternative to move to if they feel unhappy with their position in WWE.

There have been multiple Superstars in the past few months who have expressed their displeasure with WWE and have even requested release.

Interestingly though, Vince McMahon has not granted most of them release and have in fact added months to their contracts instead.

In case you didn't know...

Reports have suggested that Superstars such as Luke Harper, The Revival, and Sasha Banks have asked for their release recently yet were denied their requests.

On the other hand, WWE handed Dustin Rhodes -- better known as Goldust-- an easy release. The reason speculated was that Rhodes did not go public with his request for release whereas the other Superstars were making their displeasures with WWE public.

The heart of the matter

With Dean Ambrose finally having left WWE and embracing his old personna of Jon Moxley again, the rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation of him moving to AEW very soon.

It is possible that the reason Vince McMahon is even offering heavy contracts to their talent is to prevent them from leaving and joining AEW.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will not release any wrestler they feel may leave WWE and sign with AEW.

This could be the reason that McMahon is not allowing Sasha Banks and Luke Harper to quit, as these Superstars will certainly be on AEW's radar.

What's next?

Vince McMahon should understand that these Superstars are not frustrated with their pay packages but instead unhappy with how creative has treated them.

Maybe a better way to stop Superstars from wanting to leave would be bu giving them better oppurtunities to showcase their talents.

