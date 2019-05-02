Pro Wrestling Rumors: Dean Ambrose's return date as Jon Moxley revealed?

When will Dean Ambrose return to pro wrestling?

What's the story?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter originally reported these details, and I thank Wrestling Inc. for the summary. Dean Ambrose will debut his Jon Moxley character in the independent circuit sometime in June.

Moreover, he will enjoy a great deal of creative freedom outside the world of WWE. He will also be able to command a much larger fee than other independent superstars.

In case you didn't know...

Much to the surprise of everyone in the wrestling world, former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose unleashed his Jon Moxley character through a video on Twitter. The video had many hidden messages, some of which were not very difficult to decipher.

There is a lot of speculation about Dean Ambrose probably heading to Double or Nothing, AEW's inaugural event. There is also a certain pool of fans that believes that this is all a work, and Ambrose is still, very much, a part of WWE.

Thankfully, The Observer has shed light on Dean Ambrose's future.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Jon Moxley has bookings lined up with a variety of independent promotions and should make his debut sometime in June. This does not mean that he has ruled out the possibility of signing with a major promotion like NJPW or AEW.

While no specific figure has been mentioned, the report goes on to say that the deals for Ambrose will be lucrative, in the ballpark of several thousand dollars per appearance. It is also believed that Ambrose wants a deal where he is in complete control of his character and what he can do.

What's next?

That's the big question, is it not? Believe me, if I had the answer to the same, you guys would be the first to know. But the only thing I know for sure is that we're in for a lot of entertainment from the hardcore legend, Moxley!