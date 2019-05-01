5 Things Dean Ambrose secretly told us through the new Jon Moxley video

Guess who is back in the business after quitting WWE?

Believe it or not, one of the hottest WWE stars of the modern era is soon going to take the world outside WWE by storm as well. After walking away from WWE at the height of his popularity, Dean Ambrose is back to being Jon Moxley.

Of course, unless you've been living under a rock, you've already seen the video that he posted on his social media account by now. My colleague Nishant Jayaram even wrote a piece about the same.

As cool as the video is on first glance, there is a lot of subtext to it as well. I shall elaborate upon the things that I caught in the video in this article, and I'd be glad to know your thoughts too.

Dean Ambrose is a very creative man and one can rest assured that his message to the world, independent of WWE script writers, will be quite profound.

#5 WWE probably left like prison to him

If you notice, the video begins in prison with a warden watching over him. My colleague Pratyay Ghosh remarked that this could be a metaphor for what he felt like in WWE, because he is frustrated and counting the days in the video. Jon Moxley pounds on the walls again and again until it gives away at long last.

And then the sprint begins. If the prison is a metaphor, Dean Ambrose is running like the wind away from WWE as far as his legs will allow him. This is jailbreak in the truest sense of the word, for a creative soul who wasn't really allowed to express himself in the best manner possible.

Isn't it great that Ambrose communicated so much through a video? I can only imagine how creative he will be when he re-debuts the Jon Moxley character again.

