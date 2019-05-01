Who is Jon Moxley?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 1.78K // 01 May 2019, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley is back. But who is he?

Who is Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley is the in-ring name of former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose. As you probably know, Dean Ambrose's contract with WWE expired not long after WrestleMania 35 and after a farewell match with The Shield, Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, chose not to renew his contract with the company.

Dean Ambrose's Twitter page on April 30th, 2019 posted a video, going by the name of Jon Moxley. It was a well-produced teaser clip seemingly suggesting a return to the ring. You can watch it below

Also read: Dean Ambrose releases incredible first video since quitting WWE

Prior to signing with WWE, Dean Ambrose went by the name of Jon Moxley and it was the name he used to establish himself on the independent scene. While he didn't have stints with major promotions prior to WWE, he did become a big star in CZW, i.e., Combat Zone Wrestling.

This was where he established himself and would have the "crazy lunatic" character that fans wanted to see in WWE. Now, with his departure from WWE, there are a multitude of options for Jon Moxley - AEW, ROH, NJPW, or even the entire independent scene.

One thing is for sure, Jon Moxley will have no trouble finding work outside of WWE. He's been a well-established name for a while now, so don't be surprised if Jon Moxley starts to make waves and becomes an even bigger star than ever.

AEW/All Elite Wrestling would be the best alternate option for Jon Moxley, because they've already got a set of established stars to help build the promotion and Moxley would certainly fit the bill as a top-tier star. Moreover, he could get involved in dream rivalries with the likes of Kenny Omega and he may even get a lot more creative freedom than he did in WWE.

Why did Jon Moxley leave WWE?

Jon Moxley or Dean Ambrose, as he was known, left WWE primarily due to creative frustration. Seth Rollins revealed in an interview that they never wanted to do the break-up angle in the first place and the storyline going sour and a lack of good creative plans was the final straw for Jon Moxley, who opted not to renew his contract with WWE.