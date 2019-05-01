WWE News: Dean Ambrose releases incredible first video since quitting WWE

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

We all know that Dean Ambrose, former Shield member, and WWE Champion, quit the company after refusing to sign a new contract with the WWE.

Ambrose's contract with Vince McMahon's company ended in April, and on May 1st, his first day as a free agent, he released an incredible video on his new Twitter account, under the Jon Moxley ring name.

In case you didn't know...

WWE announced in January that Ambrose would not be extending his contract with them and that he will leave the company in April, when his contract expires.

Ambrose was not a part of WrestleMania 35, but was featured on a WWE Network special, alongside his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, last week.

The heart of the matter

The video, released under the Jon Moxley Twitter handle, showed the former WWE star in a prison, in a disturbed state of mind. Moxley breaks the walls of the prison, runs away from the watch dogs, and scales the barbed-wire fence, while his hand gets entangled in the barbed-wire.

This could be a shot at WWE, hinting at the company being the prison. The video also shows him ripping his hand from the barbed wire fence, which could perhaps mean that he will return to his hardcore style of wrestling.

He is then seen training in a wrestling ring, while there are sirens wailing in the background, and the video ends with the words "Mox"

What's next?

Fans of Ambrose are hyped about the return of Jon Moxley, and we can't wait to see what he does next!

What do you think about Jon Moxley's first video package? Comment below!