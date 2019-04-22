WWE News: Dean Ambrose makes surprising statement about his pro wrestling future

Dean Ambrose is set to leave the WWE

What's the story?

The Shield, the trio of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, wrestled for one last time in the WWE this past Sunday. Ambrose is set to leave WWE and in an interview with WWE, he revealed what he's going to do next after quitting WWE.

In case you didn't know...

WWE released a statement earlier this year where they informed fans that Dean Ambrose was not going to renew his WWE contract and that it was to expire in April.

The Shield's final match in the WWE was against the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley, which The Shield won.

The heart of the matter

There have been reports that Ambrose, after quitting WWE, will probably join AEW, the new pro wrestling company that's taking on the WWE.

Before The Shield's last match, Michael Cole interviewed the trio and asked the inevetiable question - what next for Dean Ambrose.

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?

"Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought," said Ambrose. (H/T Cageside Seats)

This statement indicates that Ambrose will not be lured by big money and that he may go where he has scope to be a part of engaging storylines.

Also Read: Why is Dean Ambrose leaving WWE

What's next?

We aren't sure where Ambrose will go next or if he'll even continue wrestling.