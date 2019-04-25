4 reasons why Dean Ambrose joining AEW will be a big mistake

Dean Ambrose

So, it's happened - Dean Ambrose, former WWE Champion, Triple Crown champion, Grand Slam champion, Shield member, and fan favourite, has left the WWE. Ambrose became one of the most popular Superstars of his era thanks to his phenomenal mic skills, indie work ethic, and his run with, arguably, the greatest faction in recent WWE history.

Ambrose was rumoured to be unhappy with the storylines involving him in WWE recently, which ended in his departure from the company. But, The Lunatic Fringe hasn't revealed where and if he will continue his pro wrestling career.

As has been the case with every WWE Superstar release over the last few months, Ambrose has also been linked with a move to AEW, the new pro wrestling promotion that promises to do things differently, and looks set to take WWE head on.

But, will Ambrose be a good fit for AEW? Let's take a look at the 4 reasons why Dean Ambrose joining AEW will be a mistake:

#1 Potential WWE return uncertain

Ambrose and Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's company don't necessarily take kindly to those that leave the company, and that too join a rival company. Chris Jericho recerntly revealed that since signing with AEW, WWE have told its Superstars to not appear on his podcast.

While there have been several Superstars who have left WWE to join other promotions like Impact Wrestling or NJPW, WWE did not and still don't consider them to be rivals.

But WWE possibly feels that AEW could be their first competitior since WCW, as AEW have already shown that they will spend big, signing top stars like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega - who were offered huge contracts with the WWE before signing with AEW - while Chris Jericho is one of the last mega stars from the Attitude Era.

This could mean that WWE may be apprehensive about signing back Superstars who have wrestled for AEW. If Ambrose does change his mind about WWE somewhere down the road, he may not have the opportunity to return.

