Real reason why Dean Ambrose is now Jon Moxley

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.54K // 01 May 2019, 11:20 IST

Jon Moxley

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose just posted a video on his Twitter account. The account, that previously dubbed him as being Dean Ambrose, now spells out the name Jon Moxley. Longtime fans of Dean Ambrose might remember the name, as this is what The Lunatic Fringe used to be before signing with WWE years ago.

The video shows Moxley trying to escape from a prison, which could be an indirect shot at WWE. The video ends with him escaping the prison, which again might be taken as a jibe at his release from the company.

Jonathan Good couldn't have taken a better decision than this one, days after quitting the WWE. The first thing in his mind would be to let go of his past with WWE, which turned into something he so hated, that he decided to quit the company. It's clear that the man behind the character of The Lunatic Fringe wants to go back to his roots, which garnered him the recognition that ultimately aided him in securing a contract with WWE, all these years ago.

Moreover, the real reason why his name is now Jon Moxley again is because WWE has the trademark rights for Dean Ambrose. Jon Moxley was also his name in the independent scene prior to joining WWE, which is why he's using an established name.

The character of Jon Moxley caters to the huge fan following that he has in the indie scene. Embracing the character is a surefire way to make them care about him again, and this is evident from the fact that Twitter is blowing up with fan reactions on the video Ambrose just posted.

If All Elite Wrestling manages to secure Jon Moxley to a contract, he will get the platform to develop his brainchild on a major platform, and could lead to the resurgence of one of the greatest characters ever witnessed on the independent scene. Jonathan Good is on the verge of starting anew, and it seems like sky is the limit for the born-again Jon Moxley.