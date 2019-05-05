Dean Ambrose Rumours: Jon Moxley's next destination might be a shocker

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 05 May 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jox Moxley to Impact Wrestling?

What’s the story?

Jon Moxley is back, and his video on Twitter was enough to get the fans excited for his return. The free agent is yet to sign a deal with any promotion and rumours are going about every day regarding the same.

Barnburner Radio Network now have another update on the situation and report that Impact Wrestling has offered Moxley a deal.

In case you didn’t know…

Dean Ambrose aka Jonathan Good is now known as Jon Moxley (again!). He left WWE at the end of his contract in April and is now a free agent. Rumours suggested that All Elite Wrestling offered him a massive contract while WWE had also put an offer on the table.

Reports also suggested that Moxley was just taking a six-month break from WWE and will be returning after that. However, there were also rumours that the contract offered by AEW was better and he was considering it as the working dates were less.

The heart of the matter

WWE and AEW were the ones fighting out for Jon Moxley's signature so far. But now, there is another promotion in the summer, and Barnburner Radio suggests it is Impact Wrestling.

Joe Peisich on the Barnburner Radio said:

“There are rumors going around that Dean Ambrose and everybody thinks he’s going to sign with All Elite Wrestling. That still may happen, but he may sign with Impact Wrestling. I have heard that as late as today.”

What’s next?

Only time will tell where Jon Moxley is headed, but for the time being, it looks like he will be making appearances on the independent circuit. There are rumours that he will start working as soon as the end of May.

Should Moxley return to WWE or should he explore AEW or Impact Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below!