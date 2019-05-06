WWE Rumors: Three legendary Superstars returning to WWE to boost low TV ratings

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

What's the story?

WWE is currently going through a very rough patch as the product is stale and the ratings have hit an all-time low.

In a bid to amp things up its former glory, or at the very least, to respectable standards, the WWE management may be looking to get back three extremely bankable names.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE could be building up towards the TV returns of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week, WWE announced the returns of Goldberg, Lesnar and Undertaker for its next show in Saudi Arabia - which is scheduled to take place on June 7th at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

While Lesnar and Undertaker's names coming up weren't surprising, the in-ring comeback of Goldberg did catch the WWE Universe off guard. It was previously speculated that WWE may cancel the Saudi Arabia show altogether, however, the company has signed a massive deal with the Saudi royal family and are obliged to put together a big show every year.

In addition to the aforementioned superstars, WWE has also advertised Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins for the upcoming event.

The heart of the matter

The build-up for the unnamed Saudi Arabia show will begin once Money in the Bank is in the books. MITB will take place on May 19th and could be the platform for some major changes in the WWE landscape.

Dave Meltzer opined on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that in order to hype up the Saudi Arabia event, WWE would most likely have Goldberg, Undertaker and Lesnar appear on Raw and SmackDown in the weeks leading up to the June 7th show.

Meltzer stated, "I think if they build it up, if they get before the Saudi show they’ll probably have a show where they bring in Undertaker, Lesnar, and Goldberg to television. I think that maybe that will help for like a week or two."

This is expected to be a short-term solution to the ratings drop which has been a major topic of discussion in pro wrestling circles. SmackDown Live and Raw have consistently been drawing low figures in recent months and judging the way the product is right now, it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

What's next?

WWE will probably set up the matches for Goldberg, Lesnar and Undertaker by getting them on its weekly programming after MITB. However, as we have seen countless times before, such big-name returns of part-time talents are never long-term solutions to fixing its viewership troubles.