WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals his toughest opponent

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns was recently featured in a WWE Exclusive video, talking about his struggle with leukemia.

Reigns stated that no opponent has ever pushed him as much as cancer did.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns left WWE last year to battle leukemia. He relinquished his Universal Title in the process, and promised to come back after getting better.

Reigns came back on an episode of Monday Night Raw on the road to WrestleMania 35, to give an update on his struggle with leukemia. The update turned out to be a huge announcement, as Reigns stated that he was in remission and was back for good!

The Big Dog went on to defeat Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and was recently drafted to SmackDown Live, in what was dubbed as "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history". He was also seen sending a heartfelt message to a top indie wrestler who is facing leukemia himself.

The heart of the matter

Reigns spoke in depth on how no opponent inside the squared circle has pushed him to the limits that cancer did. He stated that it also made him into a better person and it's a rivalry that is capable of changing a person way more than a wrestling bout could.

He finished off by saying that he's not asking anyone to hand over anything to him, but no one should be surprised when he takes the top prize.

I've never had an opponent that's pushed me to this level, that's in a strange way made me a better person, made me feel more connected and truer to who I really am.

This is the one rivalry that's going to do more for people than any wrestling match could do. I know I've shown a softer side and a very thankful and focused side, but I don't want people to be confused about this.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to face Elias at Money In The Bank.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' comments?