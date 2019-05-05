WWE News: Seth Rollins responds to Roman Reigns' Raw return announcement

Reigns and Rollins

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns had recently announced on Twitter that he'll be on the upcoming Monday Night Raw.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins chimed in on the announcement and stated that he has got it covered, but welcomed Reigns to come party with him.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are anything but strangers. The former Shield brethren have gone through a lot ever since The Shield made it's impactful debut way back in 2012. Along with Dean Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns took the WWE by storm, and went on to become three of the most dominant Superstars of this generation.

Last month, Roman Reigns was revealed to be the final draft pick for the blue brand, in what Mr. McMahon dubbed as "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history". This left The Beastslayer on the red brand, fending off for himself and carving his own path as a legit main eventer.

The heart of the matter

Reigns recently tweeted that he had some unfinished business left on Raw, and added that he will be seeing us there on the upcoming show.

Rollins was quick to reply to The Big Dog, and went on to state that Reigns isn't needed back there, although in an indirect manner. Although he added that he would love to reunite again with his brother, and party with him.

I got it handled over here on red, big man...but you’re always welcome to come party. I’ll have a cold one waitin’ 🍻 https://t.co/WqC0sK2FaI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 4, 2019

What's next?

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are arguably the two biggest Superstars in WWE at the moment. Putting them on separate brands was the best decision WWE has taken in a long while. Reigns' tweet has led to fan speculation of him confronting the returning Goldberg for a match in Saudi Arabia. It would be interesting to see how this angle unfolds on this week's Raw.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' reply?