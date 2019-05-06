WWE News: Roman Reigns sends an incredibly heartfelt message to indie Superstar

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

MCW Pro Wrestling's official Facebook page recently posted a video, featuring WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns.

Reigns is seen sending wishes to MCW wrestler The Bruiser, who is currently battling leukemia.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Title, to leave and resume his battle with leukemia. Reigns dropped the title on an episode of Raw, and was out for several months.

On the road to WrestleMania 35, it was announced that The Big Dog was going to appear on Raw to provide an update. The update turned out to be a positive one, as Reigns was in remission and was back for good. He went on to defeat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and was soon drafted to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup.

The heart of the matter

It was recently reported that MCW Superstar The Bruiser is battling leukemia. He has been wrestling for the past 21 years, and is a 10-time MCW Heavyweight Champion. A GoFundMe campaign was kicked off to help the MCW veteran to cover his medical costs.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently posted a heartfelt message addressed to The Bruiser, which was posted on MCW's Facebook page.

RJ, what's up brother! Hope I find you in great spirits and doing well. I know you have a lot in front of you and a lot on your plate, but like the name says... you're the bruiser, you're a fighter! You're gonna be fine, we're backing you, we're supporting you, we're thinking about you, and we're praying for you my man. Hopefully, everything will be fine. Just stay within your support system, continue being strong, and keep fighting brother.

What's next?

The team at Sportskeeda team wishes the best to RJ Meyer and prays for a full recovery.