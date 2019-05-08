WWE/MMA News: CM Punk talks perks of being an MMA fighter

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 190 // 08 May 2019, 07:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Punk and Swagger

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstars CM Punk and Jack Swagger recently appeared on the Sauce & Shram show, and discussed a variety of topics.

Punk and Swagger talked in depth on why an MMA schedule is way better than that of WWE's.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk appeared in the Royal Rumble match in 2014, which turned out to be his final appearance in a WWE ring. A multitude of backstage issues led to the former WWE Champion quitting the company, some of which were his disagreements with WWE Creative, and the fact that the medical staff didn't pay much heed to the pain he was in on a consistent basis.

Swagger requested his WWE release in 2017, and kicked off his MMA career with a win over J.W. Kiser at Bellator 214 earlier this year.

Also read: Former Superstar opens up on not talking with Punk anymore

The heart of the matter

While speaking on the Sauce & Shram show, both Superstars explained in vivid detail why the schedule of an MMA fighter is far better than the one of a WWE Superstar. Swagger stated that he now gets lots of time to be around his family, contrary to the past when he used to have an extremely grueling WWE schedule.

Punk agreed wholeheartedly on needing some away time from the job to recharge oneself.

To speak on that, I love being able to train and then go home. If I'm dinged up, well, I'm in my own bed every night. It's not like waking up at 5:30 every morning, you're afraid you're going to miss your flight and there's a connection, and if you miss the connection then you're not going to be able to get home. I can appreciate not wanting to do that anymore.

Advertisement

What's next?

Hopefully, Swagger goes on to have a decorated and fulfilling career in MMA. As for Punk, pro-wrestling fans are still waiting on an update on his indie appearance last month. Although he won't be wrestling anytime soon, a gig is set for him on May 25th, the night of AEW's "Double Or Nothing".

What are your thoughts on Punk and Swagger's comments?