Pro Wrestling News: CM Punk's next appearance revealed

Punk is all set to appear again

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is all set to make another appearance, after his shocking return to pro-wrestling last month.

Punk will be calling the action for Cage Fury Fighting Championships' CFFC 75 event in Coachella, California.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, and went on to have a short-lived UFC career. The former WWE Champion recently made a shocking return to professional wrestling, when he interfered in an indie wrestling event, and fled the spot immediately after. This appearance led to the rumor mill spinning at a rapid rate, with fans speculating about Punk's possible return to the squared circle.

Ever since that day, there hasn't been an update on what Punk is up to.

The heart of the matter

There had been a long string of rumors going around, stating that CM Punk could make an appearance for All Elite Wrestling's first show, "Double Or Nothing". Now, it has been confirmed that Punk will certainly not be a part of the show, as he would be carrying out other duties on the night of May 25th.

The official website of Cage Fury Fighting Championships has confirmed that Punk will be calling the action for their CFFC 75 event on May 25th. Although a well-timed journey could make it possible for Punk to appear at both locations, it still seems like a long shot.

Punk had made his CFFC debut as a color commentator, back in December 2018, and had given the following statement.

I can't wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass. CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport's up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I'm really excited to have the chance to be a part of it.

What's next?

This news is bound to upset the ones who were clamoring for Punk to sign with AEW. Hopefully, he goes on to make a deal with the promotion somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Punk's new role? Is he a good fit as a color commentator in CFFC?