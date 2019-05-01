WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to CM Punk's UFC debut revealed

Punk and McMahon

What's the story?

Brad Shepard from the 'Oh, You Didn't Know Wrestling Show' recently revealed Vince McMahon's views on CM Punk's first UFC fight.

Reportedly, Vince told people that Punk wouldn't win in his UFC debut.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk competed in the Royal Rumble match at the PPV of the same name in 2014, and was eliminated after a dastardly attack by Kane. Punk was never seen in a WWE ring again, as he walked out on the company immediately after the PPV.

Later, it was revealed that Punk left WWE due to creative differences, his heat with Triple H, and WWE's negligence towards his health. Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's podcast and revealed that WWE sent him his termination papers on his wedding day.

Vince McMahon went on to apologize to CM Punk for the same. Punk later made his UFC debut, in a losing effort.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of his wrestling podcast, Brad Shepard revealed that Vince McMahon had told people in WWE that CM Punk would lose his UFC debut match. Apparently, Vince was of the opinion that CM Punk wasn't tough enough to take a punch.

(Head over to the 58:26 mark to listen to the audio)

A source in the company recently told me a story about Vince McMahon telling people in WWE that he knew CM Punk couldn’t fight, and this was I’m told, way before his first UFC fight. Vince actually said he’d rather see Punk win, but he knew he wouldn’t because 'Punk’s just not that kind of person to take a punch and give one right back.'

What's next?

CM Punk recently made his return to pro-wrestling by interfering in an indie event. There hasn't been an update on what's next for Punk, but fans of The Straightedge Superstar would want nothing but to see him inside a wrestling ring, somewhere down the line.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's rumored statement about CM Punk?