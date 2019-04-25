WWE News: Hall of Famer promises that CM Punk will return and sign with AEW

Will we ever see this again?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently talked in depth on the possibility of CM Punk signing with All Elite Wrestling, on his X-Pac 1, 2, 360 podcast.

Waltman promised that CM Punk will return to professional wrestling, adding that the former WWE Champion might show up in AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, CM Punk made a shocking return to professional wrestling with a one-off appearance at an MKE Wrestling event. Punk came out during a match, wearing a mask, and proceeded to hit the GTS on one of the wrestlers. He immediately fled the spot post his interference.

The incident took the wrestling world by storm, and the rumor mill began spinning rapidly with wrestling fans speculating that Punk was on the verge of making a full-time return to professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Sean Waltman shared his views on Punk's possible return to pro-wrestling on his podcast. Waltman went as far as to say that Punk will definitely make a return to wrestling. He promised that at some point in time, Punk will be back in one or the other capacity.

Waltman added that there has been several in the past who had promised to never come back, but eventually did, and Punk isn't any different.

So, trust me. He will be back. I promise you at some point, CM Punk will be back involved in wrestling. And no one should go, ‘Oh, see, we told you!’ because it’s his life. And at the time, he means it. When he says, ‘I’m never coming back,’ he means it. It’s just that history shows that everyone else that meant it too ends up coming back. And I can honestly see him showing up in AEW. That could be like this huge surprise they’re waiting to drop with the announcement of a TV deal.

What's next?

Punk's recent appearance has raised hope among his longtime fans who have waited with bated breath for the Straight-edge Superstar to come back for another run. Here's hoping that Waltman's words come true and Punk comes back, preferably in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think? Will Punk ever come back?