WWE News: Former Superstar opens up on not talking with CM Punk anymore

What's the story?

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently sat down with Lilian Garcia on her "Chasing Glory" podcast and spoke on a variety of topics.

Graves stated that he and CM Punk chose different career paths, and aren't talking with each other anymore.

In case you didn't know...

Corey Graves was one of the most promising talents in NXT a few years back. A concussion forced him to retire from active competition in 2014, but he was hired by WWE as a commentator on NXT, and later, on the main shows. Ever since then, Graves has taken duties behind the desk and is known for his brash and obnoxious heelish persona as a commentator. Graves also talked with Garcia about the moment when Triple H told him that his career was over, and he was almost on the verge of tears.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Graves stated that he and Punk used to be very close in the past. Graves told a story of how Punk held his first-born child before he did.

As per Graves, he was in Spain at the time his son was about to be born. He was in a dilemma as to whether he should go to Spain to earn money that would help him support his new-born, or leave the opportunity to stay in Pittsburgh to be in the hospital during the birth. According to Graves, Punk was in town for surgery at the time. He called him up and asked whether he could go and see his kid.

Graves added that both of them were tight, but eventually chose separate career paths, stating that they don't talk to each other anymore.

He and I don't speak with each other anymore, but I never take that as an insult when they say that they see a lot of him in me because he helped me out a lot early in my career.

What's next?

Although Graves' injury put an end to his in-ring career, he is doing pretty well with his commentary gig in WWE.

