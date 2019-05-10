WWE News: Top heel breaks character and calls Becky Lynch 'best friend'

Becky 2 Belts

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Charlotte Flair recently talked with Newsday on a variety of topics.

She broke character during the interview and called Becky Lynch "her best friend".

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is regarded by many as the cornerstone of the Women's Revolution. Her series of matches against Sasha Banks have gone down in WWE history as some of the best women's bouts ever.

She is a multiple-time Women's Champion, and boasts the honor of being one of three women to headline a WrestleMania for the very first time. Charlotte defended her SmackDown Live Women's Title in a 'Winner Takes All' match at WrestleMania 35, against Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

While talking to Newsday, Charlotte Flair was asked about her best friend and her mindset while competing against her. 'The Queen' stated that WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch is her best friend and her toughest opponent. Charlotte added that after traveling and hanging out for such a long time, it was hard for her to compete against her best friend for the title.

My best friend is Becky Lynch. It was very challenging fighting for the same thing because we always travel together, eat together, work out together, share everything. So when we started competing against each other, I lost that one person that I relied on. But it made me stronger in the process.

What's next?

Becky Lynch recently talked about being furious on learning the original WrestleMania 35 plans, which didn't involve her. Now, she is all set to defend her SmackDown Live Women's Title against Charlotte Flair at the upcoming PPV, Money In The Bank. Additionally, Lynch will also compete against Lacey Evans and defend her Raw Women's Title.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair as a heel? Will she manage to get back the title?