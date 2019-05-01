WWE News: WWE Superstar is sick of seeing Becky Lynch and Charlotte in the main event

Becky with a thunderous punch to Charlotte

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Bayley gave an exclusive backstage interview after Charlotte's attack on her and Becky Lynch.

Bayley stated that she is tired of seeing Becky and Charlotte being featured as top Superstars every single time, and is ready to take the centre stage by winning the Money In The Bank match.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley came to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown Live. Ever since her arrival, she has been trying to get a shot at Becky's SmackDown Live Women's Title. Unfortunately for her, she lost the #1 contender's match against Charlotte Flair, and will now be competing in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match for a future shot at the title.

Tonight, Charlotte stormed into the ring to pick up the pieces after Bayley and Becky had beaten the tar out of each other.

The heart of the matter

Soon after the beatdown, Bayley went on to share her thoughts on her feelings towards being caught in the middle of Charlotte and Becky's ongoing feud.

I'm so sick of everything being about Charlotte and Becky. And I respect both of them, we have been through so much together. But when I was on Raw, all I saw was Becky and Charlotte... and on Raw, and at WrestleMania. This is not about Becky, it's not about Charlotte. I came to SmackDown Live for a fresh start and to become the champion I've always knownI can be, and to show the world that I'm the best. I'm gonna climb that ladder, grab the briefcase, and cash it in to become the Women's Champion, and there's nothing Becky, Charlotte, or anybody else in that match can do about it.

What's next?

Bayley is all set to compete in the Women's Money In The Bank match at the PPV, while Charlotte and Lynch would be locking horns for the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's bold statement?

