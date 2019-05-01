WWE SmackDown Results April 30th, 2019: Winners, video highlights, Grades for latest SmackDown Live

Big announcements and an all-star tag team match were followed by KO's interview of the New Day on tonight's SmackDown live

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston kicked off SmackDown Live and Michael Cole was already in the ring when he entered. Cole reminded us of the rollercoaster ride Kofi's career has taken in the last few months before getting to the real issue, Kevin Owens.

Last week, KO betrayed the New Day and knocked out Kofi before stepping on his head while holding the championship belt. Kingston said that he thought KO could change but he was wrong.

Kofi said if KO wanted a title shot, all he had to do was ask. He offered Owens a match at Money in the Bank and KO came out and accepted the challenge.

The two were arguing when Xavier Woods attacked Owens from behind and KO hit a superkick, taking Woods down. Kofi came to the rescue and KO retreated before the segment ended.

Segment rating: C

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Becky put Bayley in a headlock and then knocked her down. Bayley tried to counter but was thrown to the ground. Bayley landed a clothesline and then a knee to the face but Becky kicked out.

Bayley tried for a quick roll-up cover but Becky kicked out. Bayley landed a suplex and went to the top turnbuckle to land an elbow. Becky put her leg up and then hit the Dis-Arm-Her on Bayley, who tapped out.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Bayley

Charlotte Flair attacked Becky and Bayley after the match and sent them both out of the ring with little effort. She then stood in the middle of the ring and taunted the two Superstars before the segment ended.

Match Rating: B

A short backstage promo for Aleister Black came up before the commercials that gave a little more exposition for his character. The Hardy Boyz were up next and were about to make an important announcement.

