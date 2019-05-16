×
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar says "the greatest era of wrestling is coming"

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.03K   //    16 May 2019, 08:51 IST

WWE vs AEW
WWE vs AEW

What's the story?

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter and reacted to AEW securing a TV deal with TNT.

Riddle stated that the greatest era of wrestling is upon us and finished off the tweet by saying 'Thank you', which was possibly addressed to AEW.


In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Matt Riddle signed a contract with WWE, and has become a legit crowd favorite in the developmental brand. Prior to signing with NXT, Riddle was a professional MMA fighter in several promotions, including the UFC.

Riddle appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV last year, and was announced as NXT's brand new signing. He made his thunderous debut by defeating Luke Menzies on an episode of NXT. Later, he made quick work of pro-wrestling veteran Kassius Ohno at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II.

Also read: Former World Champion says he is in talks with AEW


The heart of the matter

AEW's TV deal has taken the professional wrestling world by storm, and Matt Riddle was one of the first Superstars to react on this history-making announcement.

Riddle posted a meme on his official Twitter handle, showing himself in a state of disbelief, accompanied with the following caption:

The face you make when you know the greatest era of wrestling is about to begin because of great competition! Thank You.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Vince McMahon and backstage WWE officials think of Riddle's enthusiasm on All Elite Wrestling's arrival. The promotion's first show, "Double Or Nothing", is all set to emanate from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 25th. The event will be headlined by one of the most anticipated rematches in recent history, Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho.

What are your thoughts on Riddle's comments?


Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Vince McMahon Matt Riddle
