WWE News: Hall of Famer reveals the advantage WWE has over AEW

Roberts said that dearth of top talent might create a problem for AEW if they are trying to compete with WWE

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently talked with Interactive Wrestling Radio on a wide variety of wrestling topics.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling took the professional wrestling world by storm by announcing that they have secured a TV deal with TNT. A string of wrestling personalities chimed in to congratulate the promotion for bagging the slot.

WWE's Matt Riddle was one of the first Superstars to express his views on AEW's announcement.

Jake Roberts is widely regarded as being one of the greatest talkers in the history of the business. His cold and calculated demeanor resulted in some of the best backstage promos of all time. His career took a turn for the worse during the late 90s, with fans fearing that the WWE legend wouldn't make it.

Former WCW Champion DDP took Roberts under his wing and helped him get rid of his demons. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about All Elite Wrestling, Roberts revealed one department where WWE had an edge over the rival promotion. He said that AEW could possibly suffer from a shortage of top talent. Roberts explained that the top talent pool of today is nowhere close to what it once used to be.

They're spending big money and the guy has got deep pockets so the hope is they'll bring wrestling back around and become competition with McMahon. That would be the best thing that could happen.

But, the problem is the talent. There isn't a huge talent pool like there used to be.

What's next?

AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, is all set to emanate from the MGM Grand on May 25th.

Are you excited for AEW's debut show?