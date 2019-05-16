WWE News: Top heel breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

The Shield

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently talked with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com on a variety of topics.

McIntyre heaped praise upon Roman Reigns and stated that he deserves every compliment that he gets.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre is someone who was destined for greatness from the very beginning when he debuted in WWE around a decade ago. The Chairman of the Board, Mr. McMahon, had introduced him to the WWE Universe as a future World Champion.

Things didn't go as planned though, and McIntyre was soon turned into a jobber. He was thrown into a makeshift trio named the 3 Man Band, and eventually left WWE. After grooming himself up elsewhere, McIntyre returned to WWE and is now one of the most dominant and intimidating heels on the WWE roster. He targeted Roman Reigns upon his return earlier this year, and the two Superstars faced off at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Recently, McIntyre revealed who had a hand in saving his career.

The heart of the matter

McIntyre talked in depth on why he targeted The Big Dog on the road to WrestleMania, adding that it makes sense to him to target the leader of the roster. He went on to praise the former Universal Champion and stated that Roman Reigns is a calm and composed guy. McIntyre also said that Reigns has it in him to lead the WWE locker room and deserves every compliment that he gets from his peers and fans.

McIntyre finished off by saying that Reigns is a fighter for overcoming every obstacle that life has thrown at him.

He's as cool as a cucumber. He was built to lead, so it's cool to have him there. He deserves every compliment that he gets. To overcome everything that he's overcame, it shows what a fighter he really is and that's the kind of guy we need leading the charge backstage. Again, I like to test myself by chasing down those guys because if I want to lead this place, I gotta take down the big man and eventually, I'm gonna get him.

What's next?

McIntyre is all set to compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder match this Sunday.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre's comments?