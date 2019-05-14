WWE News: Drew McIntyre thanks WWE Hall of Famer for saving his career

Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently talked with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, on a variety of wrestling topics.

McIntyre thanked Kurt Angle for putting him over in TNA as well as WWE and added that he's grateful for everything Angle has ever done for him.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre was brought up on the SmackDown roster around a decade ago, with Mr. McMahon dubbing him as a future World Champion. Nothing of this sort happened though, as McIntyre was soon relegated to the mid-card, and then was put into a makeshift three-man team called 3MB.

McIntyre soon left WWE and built himself up in Impact Wrestling. His new persona garnered WWE's attention again and he signed a contract with NXT. Now having turned into a dominant behemoth, McIntyre ran roughshod over the Raw locker room and went on to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Justin Barrasso, Drew McIntyre had nothing but praise for the Olympic gold medallist and WWE Hall of Famer.

He talked about how Angle wanted to work with him in one of his final matches in Impact Wrestling and made him look like a star in the process.

He also mentioned how Angle did the exact same thing in WWE, letting McIntyre tap him out with his own signature move, the Ankle Lock.

I don’t know why, but Kurt chose to work with me for one of his final matches in TNA, but he made me look like a million bucks. Then, a few years later in WWE, he made me look like an absolute killer. I humiliated Kurt and made him tap out to his own ankle lock. I can never thank Kurt enough for what he has done and continues to do for me.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre is all set to compete in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming PPV and recently shared a hilarious story from the 2010 edition of the event, involving WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

What are your thoughts on McIntyre as a top heel?