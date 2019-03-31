WWE News: WWE Superstar buries Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room

Reigns is merely days away from his match at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sent a message to his WrestleMania opponent Roman Reigns.

McIntyre stated that as the leader of the locker room, Roman Reigns has ruined Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn't know

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are all set to face off against each other at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The rivalry kicked off when Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return to WWE and proceeded to save Dean Ambrose from McIntyre and others.

McIntyre went on to put down the entire Shield one by one, and challenged Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently posted a clip on Twitter, featuring a determined Drew McIntyre addressing Roman Reigns.

Drew said that the Raw locker room has been ruined beyond repair and Roman Reigns is to blame.

I just walked through our locker room, and what do I hear? Oh, the usual complaining! But you know all about that, you follow all those Superstars on social media. They don't keep it back here, they broadcast it to the world. "Oh, I don't like how I'm being used right now, say something nice about me.", not bettering themselves, like I don't know- say go to the gym, get in shape, get better in the ring, get better at verbalizing themselves! No, they would rather just complain, because they are completely entitled!

Who do I blame for this? When did this happen? I'm gonna look to the top guy, the leader, I'm gonna look to Roman Reigns. It's easy to be the big dog here but you're leading a pack of strays.

What's next?

The two behemoths are set to square off in front of 80,000 fans inside MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

What are your thoughts on McInytyre burying the entire Raw locker room?

