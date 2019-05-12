×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Drew McIntyre shares hilarious Money In The Bank story

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
216   //    12 May 2019, 12:31 IST

Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling, and shared a story from the first Money In The Bank PPV in 2010.

McIntyre stated that Kofi Kingston's Boom Drop off the top of a ladder knocked him out for a moment, leaving him wondering why everyone was in his bedroom, surrounding him.


In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre's first WWE run is something The Scottish Psychopath would love to forget. He was dubbed by Mr. McMahon as being a future World Champion, but was soon relegated to the mid-card. Eventually, McIntyre was put into a faction with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. He left WWE and built himself up in TNA. McIntyre was later signed to the NXT brand, where he got over as a dominant behemoth.

He made his way to the main roster as Dolph Ziggler's lackey, but the association didn't last long. McIntyre went on to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. Although he lost the match, it isn't a secret that WWE is building him up to be a top heel on the red show. He was recently seen working out in John Cena's gym and also stated that he wants a match with him before he retires.

Also read: Top Superstar buries Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room


The heart of the matter


While talking with Vicente Beltran, Drew McIntyre shared a story from the first-ever Money In The Bank PPV in 2010. One of the highlights of the match was a thunderous Boom Drop by current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on Drew McIntyre, who was lying unconscious on the announcing table.

McIntyre stated that the move knocked him out for a while. When he gained consciousness, he wondered why there was a sea of people surrounding him in his bedroom.

I was lying on the table when Kofi came off the ladder and landed on me. He landed on my chest and slid through, onto my head. I remember waking up, wondering why thousands of people were in my bedroom. I quickly got my bearings and remembered I was in a Money in the Bank ladder match. But that was my first thought, 'Why is everybody in my bedroom?'

What's next?

Drew McIntyre is all set to compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming PPV.

Will McIntyre become Mr. Money In The Bank?

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank 3MB Drew McIntyre Kofi Kingston
Advertisement
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose could have been in 3MB instead of The Shield
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Current favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcases revealed
RELATED STORY
Why did Rhyno leave WWE?
RELATED STORY
4 Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 2 superstars who should win the men's ladder match and 2 who shouldn't
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top RAW Superstar hints at being part of Money In The Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Rating the chance of victory that each Men's Money in the Bank 2019 competitor has
RELATED STORY
Who deserves to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match the most?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us