WWE News: Drew McIntyre shares hilarious Money In The Bank story

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 216 // 12 May 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Vicente Beltran from ViBe & Wrestling, and shared a story from the first Money In The Bank PPV in 2010.

McIntyre stated that Kofi Kingston's Boom Drop off the top of a ladder knocked him out for a moment, leaving him wondering why everyone was in his bedroom, surrounding him.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre's first WWE run is something The Scottish Psychopath would love to forget. He was dubbed by Mr. McMahon as being a future World Champion, but was soon relegated to the mid-card. Eventually, McIntyre was put into a faction with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater. He left WWE and built himself up in TNA. McIntyre was later signed to the NXT brand, where he got over as a dominant behemoth.

He made his way to the main roster as Dolph Ziggler's lackey, but the association didn't last long. McIntyre went on to face off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. Although he lost the match, it isn't a secret that WWE is building him up to be a top heel on the red show. He was recently seen working out in John Cena's gym and also stated that he wants a match with him before he retires.

Also read: Top Superstar buries Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room

The heart of the matter

While talking with Vicente Beltran, Drew McIntyre shared a story from the first-ever Money In The Bank PPV in 2010. One of the highlights of the match was a thunderous Boom Drop by current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on Drew McIntyre, who was lying unconscious on the announcing table.

McIntyre stated that the move knocked him out for a while. When he gained consciousness, he wondered why there was a sea of people surrounding him in his bedroom.

I was lying on the table when Kofi came off the ladder and landed on me. He landed on my chest and slid through, onto my head. I remember waking up, wondering why thousands of people were in my bedroom. I quickly got my bearings and remembered I was in a Money in the Bank ladder match. But that was my first thought, 'Why is everybody in my bedroom?'

What's next?

Drew McIntyre is all set to compete in the Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming PPV.

Will McIntyre become Mr. Money In The Bank?