WWE News: Top Superstar invades John Cena's gym, wants to face him

FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.55K // 09 May 2019, 10:55 IST

John Cena

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Express UK and talked about wanting to have a match with John Cena somewhere down the line.

Additionally, McIntyre visited the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, Florida, which is owned by Cena.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has had one of the best career resurgences in the history of this business. He was turned into a glorified jobber in WWE, and the promotion paired him with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal to form the "3-Man Band". Upon his exit, he transformed himself into an intimidating behemoth, and later signed with WWE's NXT brand.

After wreaking havoc on the developmental brand, McIntyre was called up on the main roster. After wasting his character for months, WWE finally put him in the spotlight, when he faced off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. On the road to WrestleMania, McIntyre was seen burying Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room in a scathing promo.

The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting a match with WWE veteran John Cena, before he eventually retires for good. McIntyre was recently seen visiting John Cena's gym in Tampa, Florida, where he was seen pulling 500 pounds of weight.

A match with John Cena is on my list. I never had a singles match with John Cena. Before he hangs it up officially I definitely want that match. A victory would be another notch on my belt.

The shirtless @DMcIntyreWWE uncolors himself with a quick pull on 500lbs pic.twitter.com/HCNP2F6R4T — Hard Nocks South (@HardNocksSouth) April 28, 2019

What's next?

Cena was last seen coming out sporting his old gimmick at WrestleMania 35, when "The Doctor of Thugonomics" interrupted Elias' musical performance. Hopefully, Cena agrees to a match against The Scottish Psychopath before he hangs up his boots for good.

