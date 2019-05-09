×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstar invades John Cena's gym, wants to face him

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.55K   //    09 May 2019, 10:55 IST

John Cena
John Cena

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Express UK and talked about wanting to have a match with John Cena somewhere down the line.

Additionally, McIntyre visited the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, Florida, which is owned by Cena.


In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has had one of the best career resurgences in the history of this business. He was turned into a glorified jobber in WWE, and the promotion paired him with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal to form the "3-Man Band". Upon his exit, he transformed himself into an intimidating behemoth, and later signed with WWE's NXT brand.

After wreaking havoc on the developmental brand, McIntyre was called up on the main roster. After wasting his character for months, WWE finally put him in the spotlight, when he faced off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35. On the road to WrestleMania, McIntyre was seen burying Roman Reigns and the entire Raw locker room in a scathing promo.

Also read: 5 moments that made Vince McMahon the most hated heel of all time


The heart of the matter

Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting a match with WWE veteran John Cena, before he eventually retires for good. McIntyre was recently seen visiting John Cena's gym in Tampa, Florida, where he was seen pulling 500 pounds of weight.

A match with John Cena is on my list. I never had a singles match with John Cena. Before he hangs it up officially I definitely want that match. A victory would be another notch on my belt.


What's next?

Cena was last seen coming out sporting his old gimmick at WrestleMania 35, when "The Doctor of Thugonomics" interrupted Elias' musical performance. Hopefully, Cena agrees to a match against The Scottish Psychopath before he hangs up his boots for good.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre and John Cena go toe to toe with each other? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Drew McIntyre
Advertisement
WWE News: The Rock's mom wants him to resume legendary rivalry
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar calls out WWE locker room for being complainers
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Elias reveals two legends that he wants to face next
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars Who Could Face John Cena
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: John Cena vs Kurt Angle unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 4 indications that prove John Cena will replace Baron Corbin as Angle's opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar challenges Kurt Angle to final match at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals who he wants to face at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2 best possible opponents for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why John Cena will face R-Truth at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us