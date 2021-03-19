5 moments that made Vince McMahon the most hated heel of all time

Around 4 decades ago, Vince McMahon bought the WWE from his father, with an aim towards turning it into something no one had ever imagined.

All these years later, WWE has now become a global phenomenon, boasts more than a billion followers on social media, and is one of the most recognized companies in the world.

Even more impressive is the fact that Vince McMahon still regularly produces and keeps tabs on his products, along with his children, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon, as well as his son-in-law, Triple H.

The journey towards making WWE the top wrestling promotion in the world wasn't an easy one, so much so that Vince had to insert himself into the weekly programming, becoming a regular competitor.

Vince McMahon began his in-ring stint as a hated villain when his legendary rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin kicked off during the Monday Night Wars. But this wasn't the only moment that turned him into one of the biggest heels in the business. Let's take a look at 5 moments that made the fans hate Vince McMahon with all their heart.

#5 Vince calls Kofi Kingston a B+ player

Vince with The New Day

Similar to Daniel Bryan's Yes Movement from five years ago, WWE Universe came up with KofiMania on the road to WrestleMania 35. The sole purpose of the movement was to force WWE into giving Kofi Kingston a chance at the WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

For weeks on end, Mr. McMahon did everything in his power to kill the movement by pitting Kofi against several opportunities. This led to the boss garnering instant heel heat and helping the storyline become possibly the most intriguing one heading into 'Mania. It also proved that after all these years, Vince still knows how to make the fans hate him to the core.

Kofi is one of WWE's most exciting talents with over a decade's experience under his belt. The fact that he has largely remained mid-card/upper mid-card despite his phenomenal in-ring abilities is clearly not a testement to his talent.

The WWE universe echoed Kofi's emotions as he went on to win the WWE Championship from Daniel Brayan at WrestleMania 35.

