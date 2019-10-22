WWE News: Lacey Evans breaks character in heartwarming fan-interaction video

Lacey Evans

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is known for always being in character, no matter if she's inside the squared circle or anywhere else. In an incredibly rare instance, Evans recently broke character at a live event and proceeded to have a quick and heartwarming chat with a kid during her entrance.

Evans' career so far on the main roster

Lacey Evans made her main roster debut earlier this year. She kept interrupting matches and segments to pose for the crowd and finally chose her first target on the night after WrestleMania 35. Evans confronted the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, and the two got into a brawl. This led to a RAW Women's title match at Money In The Bank, which Lynch won. Evans failed to capture the title on several occasions after this match.

The Sassy Southern Belle is one of the very few WWE Superstars who keep kayfabe alive, no matter where they are. Over the course of the past several months, fans have witnessed various instances where Evans can be seen interacting with fans and berating them every single time. Recently, she posted a video on her official Twitter account, which showed her arguing with a police officer who had stopped her for speeding. The video went viral and Evans was slammed by non-wrestling fans for being 'entitled'. She later posted a statement on Twitter, making it clear that the officer was in on the whole thing.

Evans breaks character at a live event

It was certainly a sight to behold when Evans recently broke character at a live event, even though for mere seconds. As she was walking down to the ring, she noticed a kid on one side and proceeded to have a quick chat with him, followed by a short embrace. Check out the heartwarming video below:

I love Lacey Evans💙 pic.twitter.com/1VSXTXQ1Fk — quakebot nick (@thenicksc) October 21, 2019

