WWE/AEW News: Randy Orton tags Cody Rhodes in cryptic post, gets interesting offer from Chris Jericho

Orton and Jericho

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently posted a cryptic photo on Instagram and tagged AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in it. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho posted a response in the comment section, humorously asking Orton to send in a tape and a bunch of pics to him as a tryout.

Orton's decorated career

It has been over 17 years since Randy Orton debuted on the WWE main roster. He has done it all and has carved a Hall of Fame career for himself, winning the World title on 13 occasions. He kicked off his career with a victory over Hardcore Holly on SmackDown, and was soon brought in as a member of Triple H's faction, Evolution. Orton was kicked out of the group following his World title win at SummerSlam 2004. He lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 21 a year later, and has been a main event Superstar ever since.

Aside from being a top WWE Superstar, Orton is known for his no-nonsense attitude in real life. Orton's social media accounts are a goldmine of hilarious posts, like a recent one involving John Cena. He also doesn't shy away from heaping praise upon other wrestlers, no matter which company they work for. He was recently seen praising AEW star Sammy Guevara during a Twitch stream.

Orton's cryptic post

Mere minutes ago, Orton posted a cryptic picture on his official Instagram account. The photo shows Orton looking at a sign that says: "ELITE LEVEL". The Viper posted quite an interesting caption alongside the picture, as you can see in the post below. Orton tagged several Superstars in his photo, including AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson, and Luke Harper.

Jericho posted a comment soon after, and asked Orton to send him some photos and a tape of himself. Check it out below:

Jericho's response

