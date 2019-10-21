WWE News: Seth Rollins takes shot at Vince McMahon for not allowing him to bring back popular ring gear

Rollins and Vince McMahon

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently appeared at a fan meet & greet and was asked by a fan about him possibly bringing back his white gear. Rollins stated that Vince won't allow him to wear it, and indicated that the Chairman doesn't get what people want.

Rollins' rise as the face of WWE

In a span of a year, Seth Rollins has gone from being a strong mid-card Superstar to the face of the company. Last year, he won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 34 and received one of his loudest pops next night on RAW. With Roman Reigns out of the main event scene earlier this year, Rollins was given the helm and he won the Royal Rumble Match to bag a title opportunity at WrestleMania 35. Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar at the event to win the title. Ever since then, minus a short period of time, Rollins has been carrying the belt on his shoulder.

Rollins and his themed ring gears

At SummerSlam 2015, Rollins took on John Cena and came out in white gear. This outfit didn't last for long though. Rollins donned several gears over the course of the next few years, most notably a Deadpool outfit at SummerSlam 2017, and a Thanos one at SummerSlam 2018. During a recent fan meet & greet session, Rollins was approached by a fan and was asked about the white gear and whether it would ever make a comeback. The Beastslayer responded by saying that Vince doesn't want him to wear the outfit, and it seemed like Rollins isn't thrilled with the same.

"No, Vince won't let me wear it. He doesn't understand that people think this is the coolest gear that they've ever seen. He doesn't get it. I get that question more than anything else. I mean, it's just huge man. I think it's in the archive. I gave it to the archivist guy and he puts it up in all the Axxesses and stuff."

Check out the tweet below to watch the entire exchange between the fan and Rollins:

Vince McMahon won’t let Seth Rollins wear his all white gear. pic.twitter.com/J9fCBAshvV — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 21, 2019

