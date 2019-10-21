WWE News: Roman Reigns on how he would like to be booked with The Rock at WrestleMania

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 Oct 2019, 09:15 IST

Roman Reigns and The Rock

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently sat down with Scott Fishman of TVInsider and discussed a bunch of pro wrestling topics. Reigns shared his thoughts on a potential match against The Rock at a future WrestleMania and added that he's not sure about a singles match, but the cousins would do well as a tandem.

The rise of Reigns

Roman Reigns debuted on the main roster way back in late 2012, when he interfered in the WWE title Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series, alongside his Shield brethren. The trio went on to become possibly the most dominant faction of the modern era, and all three Superstars later enjoyed World Championship success.

Reigns was pushed as the next breakout star from the very beginning, and headlined four consecutive WrestleMania events, competing against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Triple H.

Reigns speaks on a potential 'Mania match against The Rock

For a long while now, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a match between Reigns and his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Rock is a megastar in Hollywood and is a surefire first-ballot future Hall of Famer.

Many believe that this dream match has WrestleMania written all over it. Reigns has other thoughts on his mind though. The Big Dog spoke on a possible 'Mania encounter against The Rock in the interview. He stated that they would do well as a tag team, and added that he isn't sure about a one-on-one match.

Reigns further stated that a singles match would have to be something that the WWE Universe genuinely wants to see.

"It would have to be something the fans are just overwhelming about. They have to make it very clear this is the matchup they want. Then we have to take into account our family and the way that affects us and the way we’d tell our story."

