WWE News: The Rock reacts to Lacey Evans' jibe on Twitter

The Rock and Evans

WWE veteran The Rock recently got into a Twitter exchange with SmackDown Live Superstar Lacey Evans. It all began when Evans slapped a photo of hers on a framed picture of The Rock, resulting in a short exchange between the two.

Evans' career so far

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans made her way up to the main roster and made a long string of appearances during matches and segments, before finally getting into a feud with Becky Lynch. Evans failed to capture the RAW Women's Title from Lynch at Money in the Bank and on multiple occasions after the PPV

Evans later teamed up with Baron Corbin and took on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch in the main event of Extreme Rules, in a winner-takes-all mixed tag team match, but again failed to bag the title. She was recently drafted to SmackDown Live and lost a 6-Pack Challenge to determine the #1 contender for Bayley's SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Evans is known for always maintaining her character, no matter where she is. She recently got into a controversy when her in-character exchange with a Canadian police officer went viral and she got a lot of heat on social media for the same.

The Rock and Evans go at it on Twitter

Evans has now targeted none other than WWE legend, The Rock. She posted a video on her official Twitter account, that shows The Sassy Southern Belle pasting a photo of herself on The Rock's picture.

The Brahma Bull took a slight jibe at this and told Evans to cover his photo in a proper manner so as not to expose his midriff. Evans responded to this tweet, stating that she has more charisma than the entire WWE roster combined. Check out the tweets below.

Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you’re gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2019

It's LACEY EVANS......learn the name ya nasty.



I've got more charisma in my bad ass pinky finger than this entire company you left behind. You can #ThankMe later for picking up where you left off.💅🏼👒 #YOUREWelcome https://t.co/Cc8XEzL1Gv — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 20, 2019

